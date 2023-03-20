Rahul Gandhi To Launch The Congress' Election Campaign In Belagavi

Rahul Gandhi, a member of the Congress, will launch the party's election campaign in Belagavi today for the first time since wrapping up the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka. On Monday, the party's state committee will host "Yuva Kranti Samavesha," a youth conference that the Wayanad MP will address.



The Wayanad MP's large rally takes place during a heated campaign for the upcoming summer assembly elections in the state of Karnataka. AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, D K Shivakumar, Leader of the Legislative Party, and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah are just a few of the personalities who will attend the huge event held at the CPED grounds.



The former Congress head is expected to announce the Karnataka Congress' fourth poll "promise," which is likely to be focused on the youth, according to sources in the party. The party has already made three election "guarantees" known: 200 free electricity units for all households, 2,000 rupees per month in support for the woman who is the head of every family member.

Furthermore, the Congress has set a goal of capturing at least 150 of the 224 seats up for election in the Assembly in order to achieve its goal of securing an absolute majority.