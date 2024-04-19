Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from Wayanad shows 'lack of confidence': BJP President Nadda

Wayanad (Kerala): Accusing Rahul Gandhi of "promoting corruption, nepotism, and appeasement", BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda said on Friday that the Congress leader's decision to contest from Wayanad shows a "lack of confidence" in winning his long-standing Lok Sabha seat of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a roadshow in Wayanad, the BJP chief said, "On one side, the nationalist forces under the dynamic leadership of PM Narendra Modi are being represented by K. Surendran Ji in Wayanad. On the other hand, Congress' candidate is Rahul Gandhi, who believes in dynastic rule, is hand in glove with the corrupt, is out on bail, and engages in appeasement politics."

Labeling Congress and the CPI(M)-led Left as "ideologically bankrupt parties", J.P. Nadda said that parties like the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) -- the political arm of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) -- are known for their anti-national stand and backing the Congress.

"While the SDPI supports the CPI(M) during Assembly elections, they back the Congress when it comes to national elections, indicating the support for anti-national forces by both the CPI(M) and the Congress," he said.

He also said that India has taken giant strides over the past 10 years under PM Modi and is poised to become the world's third-largest economy by 2027.

"The Jal Jeevan Mission, which has been a massive success, ensured water connections to 11 crore 30 lakh households, including 20 lakh connections in Kerala alone," detailed Nadda.

He also pointed out that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan led to the construction of around 12 crore toilets, including 2 crore 50 lakh in Kerala, while the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana resulted in the opening of 50 crore bank accounts, with 25 crore in the name of women and 2 crore 50 lakh in Kerala. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, said the BJP President, 4 crore houses were constructed, including 2 lakh in Kerala.

"For 30 years, due to political reasons, the Women's Reservation Bill was not passed. But the Bill was passed under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi, showcasing the decisive mindset of our government," added the BJP chief.