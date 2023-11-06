Live
Rahul offers prayers to Adi Shankaracharya, serves food at langar in Kedarnath on day 2 of his visit
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is on a three day visit to the Kedarnath shrine, on Monday offered prayers at the samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya.
Rahul Gandhi arrived in Kedarnath on Sunday afternoon and in the evening he had offered prayers at the temple. He then also served tea to the pilgrims coming to Kedarnath.
On Monday afternoon, he also participated in distributing food in the langar at Kedarnath. Many people were also seen clicking selfies with the Congress leader. He will return to Delhi on November 7.
This will be for the first time that Rahul Gandhi will stay in Kedarnath for three days. Earlier this year, he had stayed at Amritsar's Golden Temple and offered his services at the gurdwara. He had also cleaned the shoes, and the temple premises.
Rahul Gandhi had trekked to the holy Kedarnath shrine in April 2015 and paid tributes to the victims of the 2013 Kedarnath floods.