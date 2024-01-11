Rahul to stay in Odisha for 4 days during Nyay Yatra

Bhubaneswar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to spend four days in Odisha during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra next month, Congress leader Sarat Rout said here on Thursday.

The yatra, which is scheduled to start on January 14 from Manipur, will enter Odisha from Jharkhand and cover Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh and Jharsuguda districts.

Addressing a press conference, Rout said, “We are expecting that the yatra will be held in Odisha during the second and third week of February before it enters neighbouring Chhattisgarh.”

“The party plans to organise a major rally in Bhubaneswar, likely to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge,” he said.

Though the programme is scheduled to cover 341 km in four districts, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee has requested the central leadership to include a few more districts within the State, Rout said.