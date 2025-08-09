Rahul’s remarks reflect ‘bankrupt mentality’: Scindia

Bhopal: Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for statements against the Election Commission and the country's economy and asserted it reflected the latter's "bankrupt mentality".

Gandhi has been attacking the ECI for what he claimed was "vote theft" to favour the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Congress leader had also endorsed US President Donald Trump's statement in which India's economy, among the fastest growing in the world, was referred to as "dead".