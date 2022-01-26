Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw calls for calm after protesting exam aspirants burn train

New Delhi: As the protest against the Railway Recruitment Board's two-tier exam for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) took a violent turn in Bihar on Tuesday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged the protesting students to remain calm.

The Union minister urged the aspirants to not indulge in violence. "I request students that railway is your property, please do not destroy it. We will solve your problems. The results of the exams will be transparent and fair," Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The minister's statement came shortly after a group of protestors set fire to a train at the Gaya railway station in Bihar. The protestors also vandalised the station.

Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the ministry has formed a committee that will examine the grievances of those who have passed the exams under different railway recruitment boards and those who have failed.

After listening to both the parties, the committee will submit a report to the railway ministry by March 4, he said.

Meanwhile, the ministry has suspended the NTPC and Level 1 tests. "We have to find a solution in such a way that those who have been shortlisted do not suffer, but those who have grievances should also be addressed," the minister said.