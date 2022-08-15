Railways Celebrate India's Independence Day by Running an oldest British India Train

To mark India's independence on 15th August, Southern Railways will be putting on track the oldest steam locomotive in the nation, in order to have a heritage run from Chennai Egmore to Kadambakkam.



The Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai, Southern Railway, has tweeted that, the oldest steam locomotive -EIR-21 would run from Chennai Egmore at around 12 pm on the eve of Indepedence day.

EIR-21, the oldest steam locomotive was manufactured in the year, 1855, which hauled the 1st train from Howrah to Delhi in the year, 1866, it has been restored by Loco Works, Perambur, A heritage run of EIR-21 having one coach would be organised on 15th August from Chennai Egmore to Kodambakkam at 1200 hrs. DRM, Chennai, tweeted.

The above oldest steam locomotive was manufactured in England in the year, 1855 by Kitson Thompson and Hewitson, EIR-21 was shipped to British India in the same year and the locomotive pulled the 1st train from Howrah in West Bengal to Delhi in the year, 1866.