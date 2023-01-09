Raj paper leak: Bulldozer demolishes accused's coaching centre in Jaipur

Jaipur: The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) on Monday brought down the coaching centre run by two accused of the teacher recruitment exam paper leak.

Bhupendra Saran and Suresh Dhaka reportedly ran the Jaipur-based Adhigam Coaching Institute.

A JDA team brought a bulldozer and razed the entire 5-storey building in a few hours.

The team reached the spot at around 7.30 a.m. to begin the razing operations.