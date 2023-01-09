  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Raj paper leak: Bulldozer demolishes accused's coaching centre in Jaipur

Raj paper leak: Bulldozer demolishes accuseds coaching centre in Jaipur
x

Raj paper leak: Bulldozer demolishes accused's coaching centre in Jaipur

Highlights

The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) on Monday brought down the coaching centre run by two accused of the teacher recruitment exam paper leak.

Jaipur: The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) on Monday brought down the coaching centre run by two accused of the teacher recruitment exam paper leak.

Bhupendra Saran and Suresh Dhaka reportedly ran the Jaipur-based Adhigam Coaching Institute.

A JDA team brought a bulldozer and razed the entire 5-storey building in a few hours.

The team reached the spot at around 7.30 a.m. to begin the razing operations.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X