Rajanath lauds Indian Coast Guard for ensuring maritime security

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated the three-day 40th Commanders conference of the Indian Coast Guard and hailed it for ensuring the coastal security of the country.

In his address, Rajnath Singh complimented ICG for ensuring maritime security by being in the vanguard in the field of search & rescue and pollution response

He called upon the ICG to continue working with dedication and professionalism towards bolstering the coastal defences and maritime capabilities of the country.

The ICG, since its inception, has rendered a yeoman service to the seafarers by ensuring their safety and security in all circumstances," he said.

He stressed on the need to continue the drive against contraband and drug trafficking.

The conference, aimed at addressing contemporary maritime challenges and fortifying the country's coastal surveillance mechanisms, is being attended by senior officers of the Ministry of Defence and the ICG.

During the conference, the Defence Minister was given an overview of the ongoing development projects, operational readiness and future expansion plans of the ICG by Director General Rakesh Pal.

The conference agenda encompasses a wide spectrum of crucial topics, including enhancing maritime safety and security such as search and rescue operations, maritime pollution response, drive against contraband, drug trafficking, safety of fishermen, seafarers at sea, optimising coastal security measures, fostering inter-agency coordination, and promoting Maritime Domain Awareness, the official added.

The conference is held annually, where all the officers put forth the roadmap for the future and discuss various policy and strategic issues. It aims to carve out a futuristic vision for the service and to determine the modalities to overcome the challenges efficiently, the official added.