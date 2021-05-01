Rajasthan by-polls: Strict COVID guidelines to be followed during counting

Jaipur: Counting for by-polls for three seats in Rajasthan, namely, Rajsamand, Sahada and Sujangarh will be held on Sunday amid strict Covid guidelines, said chief electoral officer Pravin Gupta.

No one will be allowed to visit the counting centre without presenting the RT-PCR negative report or double vaccination certificate.



Quarantine centres will be set up in the main building where medical department employees will be deputed. Transparent polythene sheets will be applied in the counting room to ensure there is no infection spreading around.



A team will be deputed at each door for thermal screening and two ventilators, oxygen beds and ambulance have been arranged at the sites for any kind of emergency.



Only those employees will be deputed at the centres who have been inoculated with two doses. They will be permitted inside the centre after looking at their certificates, Gupta said.



They will wear masks, face shield and gloves and will sanitise their hands after 5 rounds of counting each time.



In view of the EC's direction, no party will be allowed to take out a victory procession and the winning candidate will be allowed to enter the centre with only two people. Only two representatives will be allowed to accompany him while collecting the victory certificate, he added.