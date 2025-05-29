Rajasthan CM to hold meeting with Union Minister on urban and energy projects

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is scheduled to hold an important meeting with Union Energy, Housing, and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday in Delhi.

The meeting is expected to play a crucial role in accelerating major infrastructure and energy projects in Rajasthan. The meeting reflects the continued efforts to strengthen the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “double engine” governance model, aimed at coordinated development through active collaboration between the Centre and states.

Accompanying the Chief Minister to Delhi will be senior Rajasthan government officials, including Energy Secretary Aarti Dogra and UDH Secretary Vaibhav Galaria.

The agenda for the meeting includes detailed discussions on Jaipur Metro Phase-2, E-bus network expansion, Smart battery storage projects and Urban development initiatives under the NCR Planning Board.

The Chief Minister recently approved the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Jaipur Metro Phase-2, which aims to enhance north-south connectivity across the city through modern, high-speed public transportation.

The proposed 42.80 km corridor will have 36 stations, 34 elevated and 2 underground, and will stretch from Todi Mode to Prahladpura.

Key areas to be covered include Jaipur International Airport’s new terminal, VKI and Sitapura Industrial Areas, Vidyadhar Nagar, SMS Hospital and Stadium, Collectorate and Proposed Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT).

The project carries an estimated cost of Rs 12,260 crore, with financing support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

Implementation will be overseen by the Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation, a 50:50 joint venture between the central and state governments, which will also handle all future metro initiatives in the state.

In addition to the metro project, the meeting will also address the rollout of an electric bus network, smart battery storage systems, and various urban development projects under the NCR Planning Board.

These initiatives are expected to bolster Rajasthan’s push for sustainable urban transport and improved living standards in growing urban areas.



