Rajasthan CM's Son, Vaibhav Gehlot, Summoned By ED For Questioning In Forex Violation Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Vaibhav Gehlot, the son of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, to its office in Delhi for questioning on October 30 in connection with a foreign exchange violation case. Initially, he was scheduled to appear before the ED on Friday, but he requested a 15-day extension, which was reduced to four days by the probe agency.

Vaibhav Gehlot was issued summons by the ED regarding a case related to alleged violations of the foreign exchange law. These summons were issued in the context of the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan, scheduled for November 25, with results to be declared on December 3.

To prepare for his appearance before the ED investigators, Vaibhav Gehlot needed additional time to gather documents dating back to 2011. It's worth noting that Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) proceedings are civil in nature, distinct from the criminal legal procedures under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED's summons are related to the recent raids conducted against Rajasthan-based hospitality group Triton Hotels and Resorts Pvt. Ltd., as well as Vardha Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., and their directors and promoters, including Shiv Shankar Sharma and Rattan Kant Sharma, among others. The ED had conducted searches at various locations in Jaipur, Udaipur, Mumbai, and Delhi over three days in August.

Rattan Kant Sharma's connections with Vaibhav Gehlot are under scrutiny by the ED, and they are expected to question him and record his statement under FEMA. In the past, Rattan Kant Sharma had been a business partner of Vaibhav Gehlot in a car rental company. During these searches, unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 1.2 crore was seized by the ED.

In a phone conversation with India Today TV/Aaj Tak, Vaibhav Gehlot questioned the timing of the summons, suggesting it might be an attempt to target his father, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.