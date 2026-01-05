Rajasthan govt announces school holidays in three more districts due to cold wave

The impact of the cold wave and severe cold continues to intensify across Rajasthan, government officials said on Monday.

After Baran district, school holidays have now been extended in three more districts namely Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, and Bundi due to persistently low temperatures here.

According to district administration orders, government and non-government schools in Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, and Bundi have announced temporary closures for students of primary classes.

As per an order issued on Monday by the District Collector Khushal Yadav, all government and private schools in the district will remain closed for Classes 1 to 8 from January 6 to 10.

The holiday applies only to students. Meanwhile, classes 9 to 12 will continue as usual.

The school staff must also remain present and work as per departmental guidelines.

In view of the cold wave, District Collector Manju has ordered the closure of all government and non-government schools for nursery to Class 5 students from January 6 to 12.

Students studying in classes 6 to 12 will operate with revised timings between 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

A two-day school holiday has also been declared in Bundi district due to the prevailing cold conditions.

The Meteorological Department has warned that severe cold conditions will persist for the next week.

Actually, cold wave alert for Tuesday has been announced in Alwar, Jaipur, Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu while a yellow alert has been announced from January 7–8 including Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Alwar and Jaipur.

Authorities have advised parents and schools to remain alert and follow official instructions to ensure students' safety.