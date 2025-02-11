Rajasthan Guv takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, along with his family, took a holy dip at the sacred confluence of Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh Mela on Tuesday.

The spiritual significance of this age-old tradition, deeply rooted in Indian Sanatan culture, was at the heart of the Governor’s reflections on the occasion.

Recalling the spiritual and cultural essence of the Maha Kumbh bath, the Governor emphasised that this sacred ritual serves as a means to reconnect with one’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

"Bathing in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati purifies not just the body but also the soul," he remarked.

The Maha Kumbh, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, is a testament to the enduring faith and devotion of millions of devotees. The Governor highlighted how this grand congregation serves as a soulful meeting place for those who deeply believe in and practice the Indian Sanatan tradition.

With devotees, sages, and spiritual seekers coming together in an atmosphere of devotion and self-discovery, the Maha Kumbh stands as a beacon of India's rich cultural and spiritual legacy.

On Saturday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma along with his Cabinet colleagues and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs took a dip at Triveni Sangam in the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

The Rajasthan Cabinet decided to allocate Rs 101 crore for the renovation of temples under state control and raise the honorarium given to their part-time priests.

These were among a slew of decisions related to the Devasthan Department taken at the meeting held in Prayagraj after Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, ministers along with state MLAs took a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh.

It was decided to double the funds to Rs 3,000 per month for service, worship, bhog, prasad, festival, dress, water and light, security operation system, etc in 390 temples under the direct charge category of the Devasthan Department and 203 temples under the self-dependent category.