Live
- Search for missing migrants underway after boat capsizes in Serbia: Ministry
- Waqf Amendment Bill is unconstitutional, undemocratic & unfair: Maulana Madani
- Tripura flood death toll rises to 12, more NDRF teams deployed
- Don't divert attention from MUDA scam by making allegations against me: Kumaraswamy to Siddaramaiah
- Mamata Banerjee Urges PM Modi For Stricter Rape Laws Amid Kolkata Hospital Tragedy
- Thane Badlapur Man Arrested For Sexual Abuse Of Kindergarteners; Troubled Domestic Life Revealed
- It was my dream to transform this team and not worry too much about results: Rohit Sharma
- Water tariff hike inevitable in Bengaluru despite any objections: K'taka Dy CM
- England and Zimbabwe to play in a Test match after more than 20 years
- 65-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped On Karnataka Hospital Premises; Accused Arrested
Just In
Rajasthan MLA becomes victim of cyber crime
Cybercriminals have reportedly stolen Rs 90,000 from the bank account of Rajasthan MLA Manoj Kumar, after which he lodged a police complaint.
Jaipur: Cybercriminals have reportedly stolen Rs 90,000 from the bank account of Rajasthan MLA Manoj Kumar, after which he lodged a police complaint.
Surprisingly, the MLA could find that he had been duped, only after he got his passbook updated in the bank on Wednesday.
Shocked to see two transactions on August 4 and August 20, he filed a complaint at Jyoti Nagar police station in Jaipur.
Udaipur Singh, ASI, said, "The MLA in his report said that he went to the bank to get his passbook updated. However, after viewing the updated passbook, he was surprised to see two withdrawals from his account without his knowledge. While the first transaction was made on August 4, another transaction was made on August 21, making a total withdrawal of Rs 90,000 from his account."
When he enquired about the transactions, he realised that he had been duped, Singh said.
In the morning, the MLA registered the complaint.
Police have started a probe into the matter and further investigations are underway.
Investigation is underway to find the beneficiary of the cybercrime, Singh added.
Kumar won the Assembly elections from the Sadulpur seat in 2023 on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket, defeating Congress candidate Krishna Poonia by 2,475 votes.
Around four months after winning the election, Nyangli joined Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) along with BSP MLA Jaswant Singh Gurjar from Bari. Both the MLAs left BSP and joined Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai.
On June 18, the Rajasthan Police's Cyber Branch launched 'Operation Anti-Virus', during which, a Jamtara-like cyber hub in Mewat region was uncovered and several people involved in the crime were arrested.
The Cyber Security Bureau has been emphasising the importance of immediate action in reporting cyber fraud within the "golden hour," that is at the very moment it is realised or suspected. Immediate reporting significantly enhances the chances of freezing the fraud amount in the accused's bank accounts and digital wallets. Victims are urged to report incidents promptly by calling 1930 or visiting the cybercrime.gov.in portal.