Rajnath Singh bats for 'one nation, one election' concept at poll rally in Rajasthan
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday called for the need to implement 'one nation, one election' system, saying it will save time, money, and resources.
"There should be one election in one nation. It will save money and resources," he said on Sunday while speaking at a rally in Kolayat to campaign for BJP's Bikaner Lok Sabha seat candidate and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.
"A committee led by former President Ramnath Kovind has been formed, and he has submitted the report to President Droupadi Murmu in this perspective," the Defence Minister said, adding "the people of our country will definitely support this decision".
"The Congress has been opposing this, but it has become the party's habit to oppose everything. However, I think this initiative will save money, resources, and time as well," the Union Minister said.
He also said that there was a time when terrorist incidents frequently took place.
"Now, no one dares to raise eyes at India. The Congress used to make a mockery of us over the construction date of Ram Mandir. Now, we have got Ram Mandir too," he added.
Rajnath Singh further said: "This is 'New India'.... India is making its weapons itself. During Congress' rule, the country had to buy weapons from abroad, but now the country is making weapons.
"Now we do surgical strikes and air strikes, but the Congress raises questions about our brave act," he added.
The Defence Minister said that this is a "modern and capable India" which is being closely watched by the world.
Praising Arjun Ram Meghwal, the Union Minister said "He is one such MP who comes to Parliament riding a bicycle."
Rajnath Singh also addressed a rally in Pilani that falls in Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha segment in support of BJP candidate Shubhkaran Chaudhary.