Rajnath Singh speaks to UK Secretary of State for Defence over phone

Highlights
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday held telephonic conversation with the UK Secretary of State for Defence Grant Shapps.
The Ministry of Defence said that India and UK discussed a range of defence and security issues with particular emphasis on the Indo-Pacific.
“The minsters reviewed the ongoing engagements and discussed possible cooperation in new domains,” the Ministry of Defence said.
The ministry said that both ministers explored ways and means to develop closer defence relations.
It said that UK Secretary of State for Defence has invited Rajnath Singh to visit the UK.
Rajnath Singh has also congratulated Grant Shapps on his appointment as the Secretary of State for Defence.
