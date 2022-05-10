Rajo Mahotsava begins on June 10

Keonjhar:Rajo Mahotsava, one of the famous Odia festivals, will be celebrated from June 10 to 22. A preparatory meeting, chaired by Krishnachandra Raut, chairman of the committee, was held on Sunday.

The committee has been asked to contact Guru Das and secretary Narayan Naik for participating in different events. In Saraswati Sishu Vidyamandir a women's jhoti and a Puchi game among under-18s and a music chair competition for married women will take place. All meritorious artists will be awarded on June 18, the committee said.

The festival is being celebrated in Kalipadia for the last eight years. This year an all-India Handicrafts Fair-2022 will be organised in collaboration with Arupa in Kalipadia from June 10 to 22, said Ashok Kumar Sahu, chief executive officer of Arupa, on Sunday.

This year, the main attraction is Food Fair Festival with colourful cultural events every evening, said president of the organisation. A decision was taken by the committee to felicitate Dr Madan Mohan Mohapatra, a retired doctor, eminent social activist Dharitri Rout, and Chhau dance guru Bhaskar Naik.

Adviser Ashish Chakravorty, Gyan Ranjan Mishra and Debashis Mishra, members of the committee. Guru Das, Surya Narayan Swain, Hemant Naik attended the meeting.