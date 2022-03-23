Rajya Sabha adjourned over fuel price hike

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned twice while the Opposition parties staged a walkout in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, voicing their protest against the increase in the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas LPG.

With slogan shouting opposition MPs trooping into the well of the House, proceedings were first adjourned till 12 noon and then till post-lunch.

While Congress and Trinamool Congress MPs carrying placards trooped into the well, other opposition MPs, including from the Left parties, stood in the aisles.

When the House met after the first adjournment, Deputy Chairman Harivansh called for the listed Question Hour to be taken and asked opposition parties to not disrupt the proceedings.

Unrelenting, the Opposition members shouted slogans, drowning out Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertiliser Bhagwanth Khuba who was replying to the first listed question.