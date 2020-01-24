Rakhshanda Jalil bags translator award

Writer, translator and literary historian, Rakhshanda Jalil bagged the 5th Vani Foundation Distinguished Translator Award on the opening day of Jaipur Bookmark, Durbar Hall, Diggi Palace, Jaipur.

The award was presented by the publishing house Vani Prakashan Group and performing arts & entertainment company Teamwork Arts Pvt. Ltd.The Award includes Rs 1 lakh and Vani Foundation's mark of honour.

Rakhshanda Jalil is a writer, translator and literary historian who has written over 25 books and over 50 academic papers and essays.

Her book on the lesser-known monuments of Delhi, 'Invisible City' continues to be a bestseller.