'Ram Navami an opportunity to rededicate ourselves to cause of social harmony', Sikkim Governor, CM extend greetings

Gangtok: Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended their greetings on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Devotees thronged temples from early morning to pray and seek blessings. The day also marks the last of the nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival.

Chief Minister Tamang prayed for peace and a more harmonious future. He wrote on his X post, “I extend my warm greetings to the people of Sikkim on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. This sacred day marks the birth of Lord Rama, a symbol of virtue, duty, and righteousness. His life, as a devoted son, a loyal brother, a compassionate husband, and an ideal king, offers timeless lessons in integrity and leadership.”

“May Lord Rama bless us all with health, prosperity, and inner peace. Let us continue to be inspired by his values and strive to uphold truth and righteousness in our daily lives for a brighter and more harmonious future,” he added.

Greetings from the Governor of Sikkim on the occasion of Ram Navami conveyed his heartiest wishes and warm greetings to the people of the state.

In his message, the Governor said, “Ram Navami, the sacred birth anniversary of Lord Ram, is devoutly celebrated across our country with deep religious sentiment and fervour. Lord Ram, revered as Maryada Purushottam, is worshipped as the epitome of virtue, a symbol of truth, and the embodiment of righteousness, morality, and the destroyer of evil. His ideals, philosophy, and teachings continue to inspire us to dedicate ourselves to the service of humanity, upholding the values of sacrifice, compassion, and duty.”

“Ram Navami offers an opportunity for all to renew our spiritual, moral, and ethical values and to rededicate ourselves to the cause of social harmony, goodwill, unity, peace, and progress. May Prabhu Shri Ram shower his divine blessings on all of us, and may the sacred festival of Ram Navami bring joy, prosperity, and happiness to every home. Jai Shree Ram!” he further stated.