Ramakrishna Mission chief Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 94

Ramakrishna Mission chief Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 94
Kolkata/Howrah: Ramakrishna Math and Mission president Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj died in a south Kolkata hospital on Tuesday night. He was 94.

Smaranananda was hospitalised on Jan 29 with a urinary tract infection and was put on ventilator support on March 3. According to the hospital, he was put on ventilator support after he developed septicaemia and respiratory failure.

Following a tracheostomy on March 13, he developed acute kidney injury.

