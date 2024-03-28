Live
- Kadiyam Kavya backed off from the contest
- Vijayan facing payback for hounding Oommen Chandy: Congress
- Government doctors can contest any elections after resigning from service: Calcutta HC
- Several former Congress leaders join BJP in Punjab
- HAL achieves major milestone, first aircraft of Tejas Mk1A takes to skies in Bengaluru
- Ex-Western Railway engineer convicted in 9-year-old bribery case
- Congress to launch its election manifesto from Jaipur on April 6: Sources
- Big shock for BRS as Hyderabad Mayor decides to join Congress
- Trinamool moves ECI against PM Modi's conversation with BJP nominee on 'distribution of Rs 3K cr seized assets to Bengal's people'
- Illness to Wellness campaign joins hands with Yolohealth to sensitise citizens about preventive healthcare solutions
Just In
Ramakrishna Mission chief Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 94
Highlights
Kolkata/Howrah: Ramakrishna Math and Mission president Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj died in a south Kolkata hospital on Tuesday night. He was 94.
Smaranananda was hospitalised on Jan 29 with a urinary tract infection and was put on ventilator support on March 3. According to the hospital, he was put on ventilator support after he developed septicaemia and respiratory failure.
Following a tracheostomy on March 13, he developed acute kidney injury.
