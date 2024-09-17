Live
Just In
Rape victim underwent ordeal for 6 months
Dhenkanal: Though the police arrested six accused involved in the gang-rape of a 22-year-old woman, it has come to light that the victim had to undergo the ordeal for over six months.
Despite her complaints, neither the villagers nor relatives came forward to rescue her.
Police sources said her father, who is mentally unsound, was threatened by the culprits who continued to assault her sexually on regular basis. Her father isa daily labourer who earned Rs 20 per day.
While the victim’s mother had died, the family is poor and lived in a deserted house.
Though the victim became pregnant, no Anganwadi or ASHA worker provided any kind of support to her.
Meanwhile, acting on a petition filed by Rights Activist Radhakant Tripathy, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought Action Taken Report from the district administration on the gang-rape of the helpless woman.
Additional SP Suryamani Pradhan said six persons, including a juvenile, have been arrested in connection with the case.
The juvenile has been sent to Angul Observation Home.
The chargesheet in the case will be filed soon, Pradhan said.