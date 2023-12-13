Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MP Hanuman Beniwal Takes On Lok Sabha Intruder

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MP Hanuman Beniwal stated in an interview that he would have intervened to stop the intruder who entered the Lok Sabha chambers, even if the intruder had a gun. Beniwal, one of the MPs involved in confronting the intruder, emphasized the need to protect against such threats, asserting that they would have taken action regardless of the intruder's weaponry.



During the exclusive interview with India Today TV, Beniwal expressed his belief that the intruders were "trained" and had support from certain forces. He suggested a coordination between the security breach in the Lok Sabha and a protest outside Parliament, where two individuals were detained.

The incident involved two individuals, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D., who entered the House's chamber and sprayed gas. Additionally, a man and a woman, identified as Anmol and Neelam, sprayed colored gas and shouted slogans outside Parliament premises.

Beniwal called for the suspension of those responsible for the security breach and urged investigative agencies to determine the individuals behind the incident. He also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the House to reassure MPs that such incidents will be prevented in the future.

Accusing some MPs of treating Parliament as a "joke," Beniwal criticized the issuance of visitor passes, claiming that it undermines the security of the Lok Sabha. He highlighted the need for a serious approach to security, mentioning that MPs managed to apprehend the intruder before the security guard arrived.