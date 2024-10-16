Live
- Warangal: Redressal cell for cops set up
- Karimnagar: Temples extra careful in laddu preparations
- Elderly Couple Murdered in Hyderabad Farmhouse
- A bus veered off after driver suffers heart attack in Bapatla, one injured
- Remote Work's Influence on Work-Life Balance: Blessing or Curse?
- Haryana Pharma Company Gifts 15 Cars To Top Performers In Pre-Diwali Gesture
- IAS Officers File Lunch Motion Petition in High Court
- World Anesthesia Day 2024: Theme, History, Significance, and Types of Anesthesia
- Motorola Razr 50 Review: All You Need To Know
- Nalgonda to Get a Major Makeover with 4-Lane Bypass Road, Benefiting 8 Mandals
Just In
Ravan Podi celebrated in Dhenkanal
Dhenkanal: Ravan Podi, the burning of effigies of demon king Ravan, was celebrated with great fervour at Dhenkanal Mini Stadium on Monday. The...
Dhenkanal: Ravan Podi, the burning of effigies of demon king Ravan, was celebrated with great fervour at Dhenkanal Mini Stadium on Monday. The festival, which symbolises the triumph of good over evil, witnessed a large gathering of people.
Attending the event, State BJP president Manmohan Samal said Laxmi Puja in Dhenkanal is very special at it promotes social harmony and bonding among people. He inaugurated the festival by lighting lamps.
Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra said Manmohan Samal’s leadership made a difference during the last elections. Patra felicitated unsung heroes for their remarkable works in diverse fields. Young artistes presented a cultural programme.
Parjang MLA Bibhuti Bhusan Pradhan , Kamakshyanagar MLA Satrughan Jena and Dhenkanal Municipality chairperson Jayanti Patra were among others present on the occasion.