Rayagada: 4 held for stealing mobile phones

Rayagada: Four teenagers were arrested and 35 mobile phones of various brands were recovered by Rayagada police. The thieves were smart enough to change the direction of CCTV camera before committing the crime and make the job of police difficult.

These thieves looted mobile phones worth Rs 4 lakh on July 21 midnight from a mobile shop at Raithcolony of Rayagada. After receiving complaint, Sub-Inspector Sanjay Chatar started investigation and nabbed the culprits in two months under the supervision of the Rayagada IIC.

