Rayagada’s ‘Chaiti’ festival captivates thousands

Rayagada: Rayagada’siconic Lok Mahotsav ‘Chaiti’ was inaugurated on Saturday with traditional fervour at Govind Chandra Dev High School grounds, celebrating the vibrant cultural heritage of the district. The festival commenced with a grand ceremonial procession carrying sacred Ajnamala, Mashal and Kalash Yatra from Maa Majhighariani Temple and Lord Jagannath, joined by thousands of people, traditional folk troupes, percussion ensembles and devotional ‘kirtan’ groups.

After a colourful parade, the procession culminated at Chaiti Mandap where ceremonial worship of Maa Majhighariani was performed. The inaugural evening was graced by Fisheries & Animal Resources and MSME Minister Gokulananda Mallik as chief guest, along with Rayagada MLA Kadraka Appalaswamy, Bissamcuttack MLA Nilamadhab Hikaka, Gunupur MLA Satyajit Gamang and Additional District Magistrate Naveen Chandra Nayak.

The minister inaugurated the Chaiti and Pallishree Mela, visited the exhibition stalls and later joined the inaugural ceremony on stage. The programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp followed by Vande Mataram. The District Collector welcomed the dignitaries and highlighted the people’s emotional connect with Chaiti this year, calling it a festival that unites hearts, heritage and aspirations.

Addressing the gathering, the leaders emphasised unity in development, strengthening agriculture and ensuring drinking water security. Special mention was made of the plans to harness district rivers, safeguard forests and advance irrigation. A request was also placed for a medical college and daytime rail connectivity to Bhubaneswar.

Minister Mallik emphasised sustainable development through the framework of “5 Js: Jal (Water), Jungle (Forest), Jamin (Land), Jan (People) and Jantu (Livestock)” while aligning Rayagada with Odisha’s vision for 2036. He highlighted proposals under PM Gati Shakti, including the six-lane corridor from Jeypore to Gopalpur, and 400 new rural roads under PMGSY, marking Rayagada as a priority district under the South Odisha Development Council.

Calling Chaiti “a living festival of land, water, wind and soil of tribal Odisha”, the minister described it as a confluence of culture and tradition that must be preserved collectively.

On the occasion, Chaitali 2025 souvenir was unveiled and distinguished contributors were honoured. They include T Ramu (Agriculture), Kabisurya Nayak (Sports), Junesh Gamang (Folk Art), Pavan Kumar Bacha (Education) and Suchita Panda (SHG Excellence).

Outstanding sportspersons were also felicitated. The evening concluded with enthralling cultural performances including Odissi, Dongria Kondh traditional dance and a captivating musical performance by Ananya Nanda, leaving the audience spellbound. Chaiti once again reaffirmed Rayagada’s identity as a land where heritage breathes, culture speaks and tradition lives with grace and pride.