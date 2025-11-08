RCF Kapurthala observes 150 Years of ‘Vande Mataram’

Kapurthala: Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala commenced the celebrations of 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, the national song of India, with great patriotic fervour and enthusiasm today. The song Vande Mataram was composed in Sanskrit by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and it was a source of inspiration for the people in the freedom struggle.

A special programme was organised in the RCF premises to commemorate this historic occasion, reflecting on the profound role of ‘Vande Mataram’ in India’s freedom struggle and its enduring legacy as a symbol of national unity and pride. Officers, staff, and employees of RCF participated in the event and rendered the song with deep reverence, creating an atmosphere of national spirit and devotion.

RCF Officers and employees assembled to sing the Vande Matram and emphasized the need to remember the supreme sacrifices of the freedom fighters and the timeless values embodied in ‘Vande Mataram’, which continue to inspire generations of Indians to work for the nation’s progress and integrity.

On this occasion, the live telecast of the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s address was also screened, marking the beginning of the nationwide celebrations of the 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’.