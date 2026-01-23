RCP Singh offers prayers on Basant Panchami, gives guarded reply on JD-U return speculation

Patna: On the occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja, former Union Minister R.C.P. Singh visited Patel Hostel in Patna on Friday, offered prayers to Goddess Saraswati and interacted with students.

However, even during the religious event, political discussions surrounding his future continued to remain in focus.

Recently, senior JD-U leader and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh had categorically ruled out any possibility of RCP Singh’s return to the party.

When journalists questioned the former Union Minister about Lalan Singh’s remarks, he responded in a restrained and philosophical tone without naming anyone.

“Today is the day of Goddess Saraswati. I will pray that for everyone in public life, she should reside in their throats and guide them to use language that brings good fortune to all,” R.C.P. Singh said.

While avoiding a direct confrontation, R.C.P. Singh appeared to offer a subtle critique of harsh political statements, saying that history shows how words shape events when Goddess Saraswati resides on people’s tongues.

He advised leaders that even the sharpest opinions should be conveyed in a polite and dignified manner.

It may be recalled that on January 18, Lalan Singh had launched a strong attack on R.C.P. Singh, stating that there was no place for such leaders in the JD-U.

He alleged that RCP Singh was responsible for reducing the party’s seat tally from 72 to 42, while claiming that Nitish Kumar and party workers brought the JD-U back to 85 seats.

When asked directly whether he was returning to the JD-U, R.C.P. Singh smiled, avoided a clear response and briefly referred to his home, further keeping political speculation alive.

Political observers believe that Lalan Singh’s firm stance and R.C.P. Singh's cautious remarks indicate that significant resistance persists within the JD-U regarding any potential re-entry of him.

R.C.P. Singh has earlier claimed that he has a long association with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.



