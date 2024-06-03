Live
- Seminar held on Malaria prevention
- Counting centres turn into fortresses
- Be vigilant, alert, Naidu tells counting agents
- Nitrogen pressure reducing stations to cut cost, up productivity
- Over 11,000 poll-related FIRs registered in Andhra Pradesh
- Very hopeful of positive results: Sonia Gandhi
- Nadda holds meet with top BJP leaders
- All arrangements in place for counting exercise
- Vote counting to start at 8.30 am today
- Bengaluru breaks 133-yr record for highest daily rainfall in June
Just In
Re-polling concludes in two booths of Bengal amid reports of sporadic violence
Re-polling concluded at two booths under two Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal on Monday evening amid reports of scattered poll-related tension.
Kolkata : Re-polling concluded at two booths under two Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal on Monday evening amid reports of scattered poll-related tension.
The two booths where re-polling was held on Monday were Booth No. 61 under the Deganga Assembly segment in the Barasat Lok Sabha constituency, and Booth No. 26 under the Kakdwip Assembly segment in Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituency.
Reports of tension were reported from the booth in Mathurapur where the ruling Trinamool Congress workers allegedly tried to push out the polling agents of the BJP.
The BJP candidate from Mathurapur, Ashok Purkait, who rushed to the spot, said, “The ruling party workers had resorted to massive violence throughout Mathurapur on the polling day on June 1. The same was repeated during the re-polling on Monday."
However, Trinamool candidate Bapi Halder denied the charges and claimed that the fear of defeat prompted the BJP nominee to level such false allegations.
Reports of stray violence also came from the booth in Barasat where local BJP leader Kasem Ali got engaged in a heated exchange of words with the police officers present outside the booth.