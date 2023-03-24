Reactions wave in post disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi gave his first reaction post the end of his Lok Sabha membership on Friday by saying that he is fighting for the voice of India and is ready to pay any cost.

On the termination of rahul gandhi membership of Lok Sabha, Robert vadra gave reaction and said I am shocked by the verdict given by the judiciary.Rahul Gandhi was not fighting his personal battle, he was raising issues concerning public. He Questioned corruption and when the government couldn't answer they canceled his membership to silence his voice but we have no fear or regret.

Rahul will go among the public and will continuously raise all these issues related to the public, this is not his personal fight, he is fighting for the country and will continue to fight.When the court itself has given 30 days time for appeal, then canceling his membership the very next day clearly shows that this is only political vendetta.We will go to the High Court as well as among the public.

At the same time Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also gave his reaction on the political turmoil related to Rahul Gandhi taking place,The whole country has been intimidated by the cancellation of Rahul Gandhi's membership.

I do not think that any 12th pass Prime Minister has become Prime Minister in independent India.

The government does not work, but their ego is on the seventh sky. They outrightly Sent him to jail and canceled his membership.Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, efforts are being made to destroy the entire country.Those who want to destroy the country, stay in BJP, those who want to save the country, leave BJP today.