Real Kashmir FC withdraw from Super Cup; Dempo FC named replacement

New Delhi: Real Kashmir FC have pulled out of the upcoming AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 owing to visa delays for their foreign players, the club announced on Thursday.

The Srinagar-based side’s withdrawal has led to Dempo SC being named as their replacement in the tournament, which kicks off in Goa on October 25.

Real Kashmir, popularly known as the Snow Leopards, were drawn in Group A, dubbed the “Group of Death”, alongside Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC, and Chennaiyin FC. The team had been slated to face East Bengal in the tournament opener on October 25, followed by fixtures against Mohun Bagan SG on October 28 and Chennaiyin FC on October 31.

However, logistical challenges in securing travel documents for their overseas players forced the I-League outfit to withdraw from the competition just days before its start.

Confirming their decision, All India Football Federation posted on X. “Real Kashmir FC have withdrawn from AIFF Super Cup 2025-26, as VISAS for their foreign players could not be secured. They will be replaced by Dempo SC.”

The decision comes as a major blow for Real Kashmir, who were keen to test themselves against the country’s top-flight clubs after a promising I-League campaign. The team’s foreign contingent - instrumental in their recent performances - were key to their Super Cup ambitions, making their absence a decisive factor in opting out.

Earlier, the AIFF’s executive committee confirmed that the Super Cup will be held from October 25, whilst approving the federation’s Request for Quotation (RFQ) for selecting an agency to manage the process of awarding the tender for the Indian Super League.

As per the Supreme Court order on September 2, AIFF has to take necessary measures to ensure the Indian football calendar begins on time, which would need the football governing body to find a new commercial partner, after failing to reach a new Masters Right Agreement with the AIFF.



