Received 40 lakh suggestions on 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh': CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that the state government has so far received 40 lakh suggestions on 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh', adding that the initiative linked to "Viksit Bharat@2047" is progressing smoothly.

"As Uttar Pradesh moves towards its Vision 2047, citizen participation remains at the heart of its progress. Contribute your ideas to help shape a stronger, inclusive, and developed Uttar Pradesh," said the Information and Public Relations Department of the state, urging people to submit your suggestions through the QR Code or visit https://samarthuttarpradesh.up.gov.in.

Earlier, CM Adityanath addressed an event organised here to encourage sports and said, "Across the state, more than 16,000 Yuva Mangal and Mahila Mangal teams are being provided sports kits by the Youth Welfare Department to promote sports. On this occasion, I sincerely congratulate all the Mangal teams and youth Mangal teams receiving the sports kits and welcome your presence."

"At present, more than 1,05,000 youth and women Mangal Dals are active in the state," he said, describing the sports kits as a gift ahead of the festival of Diwali.

"The sports kits include volleyball, football, badminton and other games," he added, urging Mangal Dals to promote the state's culture and heritage through different events.

CM Adityanath said, "The event has been organised to distribute encouragement materials to Yuvak Mangal Dal and Mahila Mangal Dal teams, similar to the recognition given to the winners of Youth Parliament 2025, coinciding with the inauguration of the MLA and MP sports competitions..."

He added that the MLA and MP sports competition is a result of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that the state government plans to expand the sports competition to the level of gram panchayats.

"The thought behind the sports event is to keep people healthy and work with team spirit," he said, giving the example of holding of Ramlilas at the village level.

He added that by pursuing sports we can remain healthy and contribute to the village-level development.

"The same spirit fuels PM Modi's concepts of 'Khelo India', 'Fit India Movement' and MP and MLA Sports events," he said, adding that the event will also promote healthy competition and inspire society to progress.

The Chief Minister also congratulated Uttar Pradesh Police for winning laurels, adding that the state government has hired more than 500 sportspersons in the force.

"Today sports is not just a means of fitness and entertainment but it is also opening doors of employment and self-reliance," he said.