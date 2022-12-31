Record investment in rail infra showing big results: PM Narendra Modi

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after flagging off the Vande Bharat Express from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri virtually on Friday, asserted that the Union government is transforming the country's railway infrastructure by making record investments.

The Prime Minister, who also launched four railway projects for West Bengal and laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the New Jalpaiguri railway station, pointed out that railway stations, including New Jalpaiguri, are being developed on the lines of airports.

In all the railway projects inaugurated by him for West Bengal are estimated to be worth more than Rs 5,000 crore. Noting that doubling of tracks and electrification is underway at a record speed, he said that the eastern and western freight corridors will bring revolutionary changes to the country's economy.

"Today's Vande Bharat train was launched from the land where 'Vande Mataram' slogan was coined. The launch date of December 30 is significant as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had hoisted the tricolour in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on this day in 1943," he said.

"In the 21st century, for rapid development of the country, growth and reform of railways is essential. A nationwide campaign is underway to transform railways," Modi said. He noted that new airports, waterways, ports and roads are being constructed to ensure seamless connectivity for people.

Later in the day, he also informed his audience of the many initiatives taken to clean the Ganges in Bengal and provide safe drinking water in the state. "India is working towards boosting its Jal Shakti. On January 13, a cruise will set sail from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh. The 3,200-km-long journey will be the first-of-its kind in the world and it is a reflection of the growing cruise tourism in the country," he said.