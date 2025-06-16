Reliance Jio Service Disruption Hits Major Indian Cities: Mobile Internet, JioFiber Affected

Reliance Jio has eexperienced a major service breakdown across India on Monday afternoon. Several users have reported problems with mobile internet, JioFiber, and phone connectivity.

Data from Downdetector shows 54% of complaints were about mobile internet, 27% concerned JioFiber, and 19% were about mobile phone networks.

The problem persissted in major cities such as Kochi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chandigarh.

Downdetector recorded a sharp rise in reports compared to normal levels for that time of day.

The platform states it counts a service failure only when the number of reports rises well above the average.

However, Reliance Jio has not released an official explanation for what caused the problem.