Reliance Jio Service Disruption Hits Major Indian Cities: Mobile Internet, JioFiber Affected
Reliance Jio faced a widespread outage on Monday afternoon, disrupting mobile internet, JioFiber, and phone services across cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Downdetector reports a surge in complaints. Official cause yet to be announced.
Reliance Jio has eexperienced a major service breakdown across India on Monday afternoon. Several users have reported problems with mobile internet, JioFiber, and phone connectivity.
Data from Downdetector shows 54% of complaints were about mobile internet, 27% concerned JioFiber, and 19% were about mobile phone networks.
The problem persissted in major cities such as Kochi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chandigarh.
Downdetector recorded a sharp rise in reports compared to normal levels for that time of day.
The platform states it counts a service failure only when the number of reports rises well above the average.
However, Reliance Jio has not released an official explanation for what caused the problem.