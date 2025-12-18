  1. Home
Relook salary hike proposal, BJP MLAs urge Majhi

  • Created On:  18 Dec 2025 6:41 PM IST
Relook salary hike proposal, BJP MLAs urge Majhi
Bhubaneswar: Amidst public criticism over the three-fold hike in salaries and allowances of Odisha legislators, the ruling BJP MLAs on Thursday urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to reconsider the proposal. In a written petition to Majhi, the BJP legislators said the Bills passed unanimously in the Assembly on December 9 to enhance the salaries and allowances of MLAs, the Chief Minister, deputy chief ministers, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, ministers and others should be reconsidered.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling said a meeting with the Chief Minister elaborately discussed the matter relating to the hike in the salary and allowances of MLAs and the public views in this regard. The meeting also discussed the political impact of the decision to enhance the monthly package of MLAs from Rs 1.11 lakh to Rs 3.45 lakh.

Though the Bills were passed unanimously, they were yet to get assent of the Governor.

