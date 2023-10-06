Renaming Of Three Railway Stations In Uttar Pradesh: Pratapgarh, Bishnathganj, and Antu

An official notification released on Thursday announced the renaming of three railway stations in Uttar Pradesh, all of which are situated within the Lucknow division of the Northern Railways. These stations, namely Pratapgarh, Bishnathganj, and Antu, have undergone name changes as follows:



Pratapgarh station is now known as 'Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh Junction.' Antu station has been rebranded as 'Maa Chandrika Devi Dham Antu.' Bishnathganj station has been renamed 'Shanidev Dham Bishnathganj.'

Additionally, the alpha codes used to identify these railway stations have also been modified:



Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh Junction - MBDP

Maa Chandrika Devi Dham Antu - MCDA

Shanidev Dham Bishnathganj - SBTJ

This renaming of railway stations follows a broader trend in Uttar Pradesh, where several prominent places and facilities have had their names changed in recent times. Earlier this year, the Jhansi railway station was renamed 'Veerangana Lakshmibai Railway Station.' Prior to that, the Uttar Pradesh government initiated name changes, transforming Allahabad into Prayagraj and Faizabad into Ayodhya. Additionally, the Mughalsarai Railway Station was rechristened as the 'Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Railway Station.'