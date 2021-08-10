Renowned Ayurvedacharya Balaji Tambe passes away at 81

Pune (Maharashtra): Renowned Ayurvedacharya Balaji Tambe passed away following a brief illness at a private hospital here on Tuesday. He was 81, family sources said.

He had been ailing for over a week and had been admitted to the hospital but did not respond to the medical treatment and breathed his last.

Tambe is survived by his wife Veena, sons Sunil and Sanjay and grandchildren.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other dignitaries mourned the demise of the legendary healer and researcher.

A globally renowned legendary master in Ayurveda, Yoga and Music Therapy, Tambe was the founder of the Atmasantulana Village at Karla, near Lonavala designed on a Vedic lifestyle, in 1982.