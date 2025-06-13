Sunjay Kapur death News: Industrialist Sunjay Kapur who was once married to Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor Sunjay Kapur passes away from a heart attack in the United Kingdom on Thursday (June 112, 2025).

Business consultant Suhel Seth revealed to ANI that during a match Kapur swallowed a bee by accident which might have led to the irritation. Sunjay Kapur industrialist obituary passing occurred during his marriage to Priya Sachdev who worked as an entrepreneur and previously modeled.

“Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur: Seth reported Kapur's passing earlier today while in England and expressed his deepest condolences to his family and colleagues on his X handle.

Sunjay Kapur passes away at 53

Sunjay and Karisma had a publicized wedding ceremony in 2003. Their relationship encountered difficulties which eventually resulted in their divorce by the year 2016. Together they have two children named Samaira their daughter and Kiaan their son. Sunjay held prominence in business industries as well as Bollywood sectors. His final social media post discussed the recent Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that resulted in 241 fatalities. The tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad brings terrible news. I keep all the affected families in my thoughts and prayers. He expressed his wishes for strength to families during this difficult time in correspondence hours before his death.

As a visionary leader and compassionate individual, Sunjay’s guidance led to Sona Comstar’s success. Karisma Kapoor ex-husband dies had unique vision along with his core values and relentless commitment to excellence established a permanent legacy at the Company. Sona Comstar expresses sincere condolences to his family and friends along with everyone who was touched by his exceptional life through this statement.

Sona Comstar developed into a worldwide leader under his guidance particularly within the electric vehicle market. He recently received his appointment as Chairman of the Confederation of International Industry's Northern Region. Indian business tycoon death managed operations throughout several regions which included Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan among other states. Business associates and close friends have both expressed tributes after his passing.