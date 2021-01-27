Republic day or Rebellic Day ??

New Delhi : The Delhi Police on Wednesday had to close several roads as a precautionary measure following a haywire situation on Republic Day in the national capital,Delhi. Old Delhi's Red Fort and Jama Masjid metro station have also been closed seeing the widespread destruction caused by protestants.The worsening situation has disrupted the traffic system in many areas of Delhi and the converging road of Delhi are in a state of terrible jam. There was a heavy jam on the Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) flyway this morning. Despite of combined efforts of police and traffic personnel,Traffic has still not resorted to its normalcy.

There was heavy jam on the areas entering Delhi, especially Anand Vihar, Kalindi Kunj, Noida Link Road and many routes in South Delhi. Long queues of vehicles can be seen on the streets where the vehicles kept crawling for hours. Morning commuters to their respective offices had to face a lot of difficulty in reaching the office today.

More than 300 policemen were injured in the violence that took place yesterday, out of which five are in critical condition. A farmer was also killed yesterday. Police has registered a total of 22 FIRs in cases of nuisance.

In view of the jam on Wednesday morning, Delhi Police issued advisory and asked people to avoid the jammed routes. The Delhi Traffic Police tweeted, "ITO intersection, which was closed till morning and Minto Road near Connaught Place has now been reopened. Barricades have also been removed from there."

Among the roads that the police have closed, Ghaziabad-Delhi Road is the main one. Police has barricaded NH-24 and NH-9 near Ghazipur mandi. People coming to Delhi from Ghaziabad have been advised to go through Shahdara, Kakdi Maud and DND. Police has also closed Ghazipur Phool Mandi. The barricaded areas are still under monitoring. Areas emcompassing the cannaught Palace, Mandi House till ITO has been completely shut down owing to the miscreants activity in the name of peaceful protests.