Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami - showing the mark of injury - police beat me up

Mumbai: Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief of Republic TV, arrested on Wednesday morning by Maharashtra police in a 2018 case, has accused policemen of assault. Goswami has been arrested in a two-year-old case for allegedly abetting interior designer Adesh Naik to commit suicide.

Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami, showing bruises, said on Wednesday evening, "Policemen surrounded me, pushed me. I am here without shoes ... I have been beaten up. "During this time, Mumbai policemen were present around them, who were taking them to the police station.

Earlier, Arnab Goswami's lawyer had also stated that his wife was not aware of his arrest. He was assaulted by two police officers. His family members were pushed and the house was locked for 3 hours. He has scratches on his left hand and an attempt was also made to remove the bandage caused by the existing injury on his hand.