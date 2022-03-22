'Revenge' murder of Jagannath temple servitor

PURI: In connection with the March 16 murder of Krusnachandra Pratihari, a senior servitor, Shri Jagannath Temple, Puri, on Monday the police confirmed six persons have been arrested till now. They include two main conspirators, Ashish Mohapatra (37) alias Baba of Harachandisahi, Pattnaik lane, near Barabatijaga, Satyanarayan Panigrahi(32) alias Kalu Patajoshi lane of Manikarnikasahi, Kalia Singhari (58) and his son Dolagobinda Singhari (26) of Taluchhasahi, Rasmi Ranjan Patra alias Muna of village Rendha, under Bramhagiri PS, and Sandip Jena(34) alias Tulia of village Alupatana, under Bramhagiri PS .

Raids are continuing to nab other three. Puri SP Kanwar Visal Singh said at a press meet today. He said Kalia and Dolagobinda are the main conspirators. They hired Satyanarayan, a lodge manager, to execute the crime, he added.

The SP said the motive seems to be revenge. The accused had earlier made an attempt to kill Pratihari but were unsuccessful. Singh said Rasmi Ranjan had supplied the weapon, while Ashish was present at the crime spot. Sandip Jena had arranged the hideouts for the accused.

Krusnachandra Pratihari was shot dead by miscreants. They opened four rounds fire on Pratihari, seceretary of Suar Mahasuar Nijog (group of priests dealing with preparation of mahaprasada). Earlier, Pratihari, along with five others, was recently acquitted in the sensational murder of former BJD councillor and servitor Talachhu Bhagaban Mohaptra alias Guna Singhari in August 2012.