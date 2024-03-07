Revolutionizing Education With Iris: Kerala School Introduces AI-Powered Humanoid Teacher

The introduction of Iris, a humanoid teacher, in a Kerala school reflects the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education. This development is a part of the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) initiative, a 2021 NITI Aayog project aimed at enhancing students' extracurricular activities in schools.



Iris is designed and developed by Makerlabs Edutech Private Limited, in collaboration with KTCT Higher Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram. This humanoid teacher is equipped with advanced features that leverage AI technologies to create an innovative and personalized learning experience for students.

Some key features of Iris include:

1. **Multilingual Capabilities:** Iris is capable of speaking three languages, making it accessible to a diverse group of students.

2. **Answering Complex Questions:** Iris is programmed to answer difficult questions, enhancing its utility as an interactive learning tool.

3. **Voice Assistant:** The humanoid serves as a voice assistant, facilitating communication between students and the educational content it delivers.

4. **Interactive Learning:** Iris is designed to provide an interactive learning experience, engaging students in a way that traditional teaching methods may not achieve.

5. **Manipulation Capabilities:** The robot is equipped with manipulation capabilities, suggesting that it can potentially perform physical tasks in addition to delivering educational content.

6. **Mobility:** Iris is designed to move, allowing it to navigate the learning environment and interact with students in various settings.

Makerlabs emphasizes the use of Robotics and Generative AI technologies to power Iris. The robot features a dedicated Intel processor and a coprocessor for maneuvering tasks, ensuring seamless performance and responsiveness. The Android App interface allows users, likely educators, to control and interact with Iris for a personalized learning experience.

The overarching goal of introducing Iris is to revolutionize education by harnessing the power of AI to adapt to each student's needs and preferences. This personalization aims to empower educators to deliver more engaging and effective lessons, marking a significant stride in integrating technology into the educational landscape.