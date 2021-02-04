Rihanna, Greta back farmers protest

New Delhi: Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece are among several people from the international community who have come out in support of the farmers protest against the Centre's new agriculture laws. Their remarks came soon after international pop star Rihanna shared a news article highlighting the Centre's crackdown on the farmers by cutting off internet services in many regions.

"We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," Thunberg tweeted on Tuesday. Meena Harris, an American lawyer who is the niece of Kamala Harris, had said:

"It's no coincidence that the world's oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault."



"This is related. We ALL should be outraged by India's internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters," Meena Harris tweeted.

Nine-year-old climate activist Licypriya Kangujam had asked Thunberg to support the farmers protest, saying they were already battling climate crisis. "Hi @GretaThunberg! Please extend support to the voice of millions of Indian farmers. This is the world's biggest historic protest for their rights," Kanjugam, who is also called "India's Greta Thunberg", tweeted.

Vanessa Nakate, a Ugandan climate activist, has also come out in support of farmers. "Let us talk about what is happening in India right now #FarmersProtest," Nakate tweeted, tagging Kangujam.

In another tweet, Kangujam had said: "Dear friends, Our millions of poor farmers sleeping in the streets in this cold weather don't expect anything from you. Just your one tweet of love and supports /solidarity to their cause means a lot to them. Our Indian celebrities get lost. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi's borders for over two months against the laws."

Former adult star Mia Khalifa too showed support by dropping tweets reacting to the agitation. Condemning the government for the "human rights violations", Mia Khalifa tweeted, "Human rights violation is going on! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest."

Rihanna and Greta Thunberg's tweets stirred controversy with actor Kangana Ranaut attacking both of them for supporting the ongoing unrest. Calling Rihanna a "fool", Kangana slammed her for her tweet and said, "No one is talking about it coz they are not farmers, they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies." The actor also attacked Greta Thunberg for her tweets, calling the Swedish climate activist and Nobel peace prize nominee a "spoilt brat."

Sharing a story of a 105-year-old organic farmer, Kangana slammed Thunberg, calling her a "fancy activist." "No fancy activists will talk about genuine environmentalist our own grandma ... but they will definitely promote dumb and a spoilt brat ?@GretaThunberg? who is being used by entire left lobby and in return she gets to skip her education and school."

Hyping up Rihanna's support to farmers' protest, Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh shared a picture of the American singer on his Instagram stories, but stopped short of adding any caption to it, rather added a background song of Rihanna, Run This Town. Meanwhile, actress-model Shibani Dandekar came out in support to Rihana's tweet by sharing it in her Instagram story where she wrote, "THIS!!!" Other celebrities like Richa Chadha and Hansal Mehta also reacted to Rihana's support for farmers' protest.