Riot Took Place Almost Every 3rd Day In Previous Regime, Claims Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday alleged that a big riot took place almost every third day under the previous regime, hindering the state's development and pushing it backwards.

The UP Chief Minister further accused the previous governments of lack of vision for progress and failing to provide the common man a platform for business and employment.

Between 2003 and 2017, no festival was held peacefully, lacking security from the government, he claimed.



"UP was hit by anarchy, hooliganism and mismanagement. An identity crisis rose before the youth of the state," the Chief Minister said addressing an event organised to launch developmental projects.



"In UP, from 2012-17, there was on an average a big riot every third day. People of not only one side died but loss of life and money was faced by both sides. Ultimately, it was a national loss, which pushed the state backwards and hindered its development," he said without mentioning the name of the Samajwadi Party that ruled UP for the five years.



Mr Adityanath also claimed that the state has improved in ease of doing business, jumping from the 14th place in the previous government to the second spot under the BJP rule.



The state is now among the top three choices for foreign investors when it comes to investing in the country, he claimed.