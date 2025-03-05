RJD MLA Mukesh Yadav raises Ganga pollution issue in Bihar Assembly

Patna: RJD MLA Mukesh Yadav stirred a debate in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday by bringing a transparent bottle filled with Ganga water to highlight the severe pollution levels in the river.

He questioned the Bihar government’s efforts in cleaning the Ganga River. He alleged that no significant progress has been made despite years of promises.

He indirectly targeted the Modi government at the Centre, questioning what had been achieved in the last 10 years.

He expressed concern over pollution levels from Buxar to Bhagalpur.

Following the allegation, the minister incharge in his written statement assured that Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) were being constructed in cities along the Ganga River.

He said that many STPs have been completed, while others will be finished soon. He justified the delay, stating that such large-scale projects take time.

However, MLA Mukesh Yadav was not satisfied with the answer and argued that the cleaning process has been ongoing for the last 10 years without completion.

Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav strongly objected to Mukesh Yadav displaying the bottle filled with Ganga water inside the Assembly without permission.

Mukesh Yadav defended himself, saying he brought it to showcase the reality of water pollution in the river.

On the fourth day of the Bihar Assembly session, RJD leaders, along with the entire Opposition, staged a massive protest outside the House, raising slogans against the ruling NDA government.

They alleged failure of the liquor ban law’s enforcement, despite being in place since 2016.

Raising crime and lawlessness issues, the RJD leaders criticised the government, apart from questioning it on the reservation issue.

Mukesh Roshan, the RJD MLA from Mahua Assembly constituency in Vaishali district, while holding a poster in his hand, demanded: “Give books, not liquor! Give libraries, not bars!”

He alleged that the illegal liquor trade continues to flourish in the state despite the ban being implemented nine years ago.

With growing Opposition pressure on key issues, it remains to be seen if the Bihar government will respond to these concerns or dismiss them as mere political drama in an election year.