RJD–Congress playing ‘burqa politics’ to derail progress: CM Yogi roars in Bihar

Patna, October 16: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party's star campaigner Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, entered Bihar’s election battlefield, addressing rallies in support of BJP’s Ramkripal Yadav (Danapur) and NDA’s Shyam Rajak (Phulwari Sharif). Launching a sharp attack on the RJD–Congress alliance, he accused them of derailing Bihar’s growth by fueling divisive “development versus burqa” politics.

“Those who once pushed Bihar into Jungle Raj are again trying to mislead people,” Yogi said, warning voters against “fake polling” and alleging that RJD–Congress wanted to return to the era of ballot snatching and fraudulent voting. He said these parties oppose EVMs because they fear transparent elections.

The Chief Minister reminded the crowd of Bihar’s dark years between 1990 and 2005, saying that under RJD–Congress rule, “the land of knowledge became a hub of crime and dynasty politics.” He accused them of sheltering mafias and driving Biharis to migrate in search of livelihood.

Highlighting the NDA’s record, Yogi said, “In Uttar Pradesh, mafias are on their way to hell—their properties are being seized and used to build houses for the poor.” Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, he added, the NDA has ensured inclusive development, while “the Congress–RJD agenda has always been for family welfare, not public welfare.”

CM Yogi said the NDA has freed Bihar from decades of stagnation and crime. “No one can now obstruct development or treat crime as a birthright,” he declared. He credited the central and state governments with advancing infrastructure and curbing mafias that once hindered progress. Highlighting Bihar’s resurgence, the Chief Minister recalled that between 1990 and 2005, corruption and scams—like the massive fodder scam—stifled youth talent and delayed development. “Today, Bihar stands transformed, with modern infrastructure and opportunities for its people,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of a transparent election process, saying every voter must show an ID to cast their vote. He criticized RJD, Congress, and their allies for allegedly promoting “fake polling,” calling it a threat to democracy and a denial of rights to Bihar’s citizens, youth, Dalits, and the underprivileged. “Everywhere in the world, voters show their ID, but these parties want anyone to vote without identification,” he said, urging people to safeguard the integrity of the polls.

He recalled how Bihar rose against Congress during the Emergency, with Jayaprakash Narayan giving the clarion call from Patna to protect democracy. “Today, the same Congress has RJD mortgaged in its lap, betraying JP’s dreams and hiding their corruption under its shadow,” the CM said.

CM Yogi hailed Bihar as the mother of democracy, pointing to Vaishali’s republic, Nalanda University, and the state’s great heroes, nation-builders, and cultural icons. He emphasized the shared heritage between Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, likening it to the bond between Lord Ram and Mother Sita, and urged that the progress achieved under Nitish Kumar’s leadership and NDA governance over the past 20 years must continue.

Highlighting cultural and spiritual milestones, he recalled that Ram devotees once questioned whether the Ram temple in Ayodhya would ever be built. “Today, the temple stands completed, and a Rs 900-crore Mother Sita temple is under construction in Bihar,” he said, celebrating the state’s connection to figures like Chandragupta Maurya, Lord Buddha, and Chanakya.