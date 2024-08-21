Live
- Bharat Bandh against SC classification, Buses halted in Vijayawada
- Woman delivers on bus, RTC offers lifetime free transport to newborn
- India Inc in major capex drive
- Six-year-old boy killed by leopard
- Horrific Staines case: Will murderer be set free? SC
- Time to discuss on farmers’ issues, not statues: Bandi
- Cong’s 20 pressers for JPC on Adani issue
- Parents seek euthanasia for son; difficult, says SC
- Tummala, Bhatti want speedy disbursal of farm loan waiver benefit by bankers
- Nursing student found dead
Just In
RML Hospital ends strike
Doctors’ body welcomes SC intervention
New Delhi: The Central government-run RML Hospital on Tuesday called off its nine-day strike it had been observing in protest against the alleged rape and murder of a Kolkata medic, even as other resident doctors’ bodies hailed the Supreme Court’s intervention in the case. The RML RDA said it called off the strike after the Centre’s acceptance of all demands put forward by their peers from across India.
“The Ministry of Health and the Medical Superintendent’s office have assured that all necessary permissions for enhanced security measures at medical institutions have been obtained, with a 45-day timeline set for implementation.
“The Ministry also pledged to tighten security across all central government hospitals and issue advisories to state governments,” Ram Manohar Lohiaresident doctors’ association said in a statement. The doctors said though they have agreed to suspend their strike, they will continue to advocate for justice in the R G Kar case. The doctors will resume duties from 4 pm and there will be no deduction of salary during the strike period.