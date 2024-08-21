RML Hospital ends strike

New Delhi: The Central government-run RML Hospital on Tuesday called off its nine-day strike it had been observing in protest against the alleged rape and murder of a Kolkata medic, even as other resident doctors’ bodies hailed the Supreme Court’s intervention in the case. The RML RDA said it called off the strike after the Centre’s acceptance of all demands put forward by their peers from across India.

“The Ministry of Health and the Medical Superintendent’s office have assured that all necessary permissions for enhanced security measures at medical institutions have been obtained, with a 45-day timeline set for implementation.

“The Ministry also pledged to tighten security across all central government hospitals and issue advisories to state governments,” Ram Manohar Lohiaresident doctors’ association said in a statement. The doctors said though they have agreed to suspend their strike, they will continue to advocate for justice in the R G Kar case. The doctors will resume duties from 4 pm and there will be no deduction of salary during the strike period.