Road rage in Delhi’s Dwarka caught on camera; FIR lodged

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR and is questioning those involved in an alleged road-rage incident near a concert venue in the Dwarka area, an official said on Friday. The matter came to light after a video of the incident went viral online.

According to the official, the incident occurred on the night of November 2, when the complainant, an advocate, along with three friends, including two women, was returning after attending singer Talwinder’s concert in Dwarka Sector 10.

Around 10:30 pm, when their car — a Punjab-registered vehicle — was moving through heavy traffic near the concert venue, it reportedly grazed another vehicle. “A heated argument ensued between both parties, which was later captured on camera and circulated online,” Following a complaint, an FIR was registered on November 3,” the officer said.

During the probe, the other vehicle — a Hyundai Verna — was found registered to an address in Gurugram, but the alleged occupants were not residing there, the police said.

“A team later identified one of the accused as Puneet, along with two others involved in the incident. The complainant reported no injury, and due legal action is being taken against those found responsible,” he added.