Roadmap to preserve Puri’s heritage

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to formulate an integrated roadmap to preserve the spiritual and cultural heritage of pilgrim town Puri, while simultaneously enhancing urban infrastructure in the region. A high level meeting chaired by Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary of Housing and Urban Development department, on Friday discussed plans for the establishment of a world class Sri Jagannath Museum, Library and Cultural Research Centre in Puri. The meeting focused on drafting a comprehensive roadmap that will be submitted to the appropriate authorities for approval and further action.

“Our efforts aim to honour the sanctity of Puri and promote its rich heritage in line with the vision of Viksit Odisha,” said Padhee.

This initiative is part of the State government’s larger mission to foster cultural pride, safeguard historical legacies and transform urban spaces. Padhee said a detailed project plan will now be developed and submitted to higher authorities. The meeting was attended by Tourism Secretary Balwant Singh, Municipal Administration Director Arindam Dakua, Puri Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida, Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC) Managing Director Sameeir Hota and Sri Jagannath Temple Administrator (Development) Debabrata Sahoo.